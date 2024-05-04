Preds Assign Three to Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assigned forward Juuso Parssinen, defenseman Kevin Gravel and goaltender Gustavs Grigals to Milwaukee.

The Admirals Captain, Gravel helped lead his team to the AHL's Central Division title with a 47-22-2-1 record (97 points). The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner appeared in a career-high 63 games during the 2023-24 regular season, recording 10 points (1g-9a) and a +2 rating. On Jan. 26, Gravel signed a two-year, two-way contract with Nashville to keep him in the organization through the 2025-26 campaign.

Parssinen played in the Predators game six loss to Vancouver last night, his first Stanley Cup Playoff action. He skated in 44 games for the Predators this season and recorded eight goals and 12 points in his second NHL campaign, with two of his goals coming on the power play. Parssinen also added 62 hits and 16 takeaways for Nashville in 2023-24. At the AHL level, Parssinen recorded 25 points (7g-18a) in 36 games and posted eight multi-point games with Milwaukee and closed out the AHL regular season with six points (1g-5a) in his final five contests.

Grigals spent the majority of the campaign with Atlanta, going 11-19-0 with a .900 save percentage and three shutouts for Nashville's ECHL affiliate. He also made his AHL debut with Milwaukee on Dec. 31 at Rockford, stopping 22 of 26 shots.

The trio and the Admirals will take on the Texas Stars in game two of the Central Division Semifinals at 7 pm at Cedar Park. The series then shifts to Milwaukee for games three, four, and five beginning Wednesday May 8th at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

