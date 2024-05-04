Limited Seats Remain for Sunday's Game 4

May 4, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Limited seats remain for Sunday's Game 4 of the Central Division Semifinals at the BMO Center! The IceHogs are going to need you there loud and proud if they are going to keep their Calder Cup hopes alive and force a deciding Game 5 in the series.

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. Sunday with doors opening at 3 p.m. Sunday also happens to be Cinco de Mayo and to celebrate we're offering food and drink specials, including $4 nachos, $5 margaritas, and $5 Corona or Modelo beers!

