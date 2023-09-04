Texas 2023 First Rounder Wyatt Langford Promoted to Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - On Monday, the Texas Rangers promoted their 2023 first-round pick Wyatt Langford to the Frisco RoughRiders. Langford is expected to make his Double-A debut against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 6:05 p.m. on Monday, September 4th.

Langford was selected with the fourth-overall selection in the 2023 draft by the Rangers out of the University of Florida. There, he was a Unanimous First Team All-American selection after leading the Gators to the College World Series Championship Finals, where they fell to the LSU Tigers. On the season, the outfielder hit an astounding .373/.471/.746/1.217 with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs over 64 games.

Over his career, he shattered the Florida slugging percentage record by 32 points, slugging .746 over three years. He also became one of three Gators in program history to have back-to-back 20-plus home run seasons, bashing 26 as a sophomore in 2022 and 21 as a junior in 2023.

After the draft, he played three games with the Arizona Complex League, hitting a home run and three doubles, and was then promoted to High-A Hickory. With the Crawdads, he batted .333/.453/.644/1.097 over 24 games with eight doubles, two triples, five homers, 15 RBIs, 18 walks, 18 strikeouts and seven steals.

The Gainesville, Florida native is the first player drafted in 2023 to reach Double-A for the Rangers organization.

The RoughRiders play Monday, September 4th at 6:05 p.m. to celebrate Labor Day at Riders Field, beginning a new series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

