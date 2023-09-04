Hooks & Wind Surge Meet in Final Regular Season Homestand

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks take on the Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, at Whataburger Field for a six-game series starting Tuesday night. The Hooks enter the homestand five games back of first place in the Texas League South Division.

Corpus Christi Police Department Explorer Post 133 is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle presented by Lithia CDJR.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Tuesday, September 5 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40)

+ Conviva Silver Sluggers Night+ Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, September 6 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day _(online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)

_+ Media Partners: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, September 7 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos+ Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, September 8 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Hooks Hat presented by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturday, September 9 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive an Yordan Alvarez Hooks Bobblehead presented by Wigington, Rumley, Dunn & Blair LLP

+ First Responders Night presented by LyondellBasell

+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, September 10 vs. Wichita Wind Surge: 1:05 PM (gates open at 11:35)

+ Pre-game Catch on the Field: Fans are welcome to play catch in the outfield from 11:40am to 12:10pm

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins+ Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

