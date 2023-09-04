Naturals Win Series Opener, Langford Makes Double-A Debut

FRISCO, Texas - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals used three early home runs to build a lead over the Frisco RoughRiders, winning 7-3 on Monday from Riders Field.

Wyatt Langford made his Double-A debut in Frisco (29-29, 60-66). The fourth-overall selection by the Texas Rangers this year went 0-for-4 with three groundouts and a strikeout. He started in left field and made one putout.

The Naturals (28-29, 57-69) led 5-1 in the third inning using a pair of solo homers and a three-run home run.

The Riders tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning on singles by Jax Biggers, Frainyer Chavez and Aaron Zavala. Zavala recorded the RBI and added another on a groundout in the fourth inning. David Garcia scored after his leadoff double.

The Riders also scored in the third frame with a two-out rally. Keyber Rodriguez doubled and then scored on Biggers' single.

Chavez went 2-for-3 with a double. Jax Biggers also had two hits, an RBI and a run.

Noah Bremer (1-3) started for Frisco and conceded five runs over four innings, taking the loss.

Reid Birlingmair faced the minimum in a scoreless seventh inning for Frisco and Danny Duffy allowed an unearned run in the eighth. Aidan Anderson struck out two in a three-up, three-down ninth inning.

Brad Keller (2-0) collected the win by tossing two scoreless innings in relief for the Naturals.

Frisco stranded seven on the bases Monday, six of them left in scoring position.

After a day off on Tuesday, the Riders continue the six-game series with Northwest Arkansas at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6th. RHP Dane Acker (1-1, 3.08) starts for Frisco, opposite of LHP Noah Cameron (3-9, 5.97 ERA). Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

