Hooks Final Homestand Starts Tuesday

Returning from a twelve-game road trip, your Corpus Christi Hooks are back for the final regular season homestand of the 2023 season. The Hooks take on the Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, at Whataburger Field for a six-game series starting tomorrow September 5th through Sunday September 10th.

Double your fun Friday as the first 2,000 fans will take home a Hooks Hat thanks to Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers and postgame we'll end the night with Bud Light Friday Fireworks!

We'll see you back at Whataburger Field on Saturday for our Yordan Alvarez Hooks Bobblehead to the first 2,000 fans presented by Wiginton, Rumley, Dunn & Blair. It's also First Responders Night presented by LyondellBasell.

Make it out to the ballpark early on Sunday for Pregame Catch on the Field from 11:40am until 12:10pm and cheer on your Hooks in the final regular season game of the 2023 season.

Our daily promotions continue with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & Conviva Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

