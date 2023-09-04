San Antonio's Robby Snelling Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - Missions starter Robby Snelling has been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. For Snelling, this is the second time in his career he has been awarded Pitcher of the Week. He becomes the fifth Missions player to be awarded Player/Pitcher of the Week along with Daniel Camarena, Daniel Johnson, Bobby Milacki and Tirso Ornelas.

In just his second start in the Texas League, Snelling recorded the win on August 30th against the Wichita Wind Surge. In that start, he did not allow a hit in 5.0 innings of work while striking out nine batters. The nine strikeouts tied his career high.

The 19-year-old was previously awarded California League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 1st - 7th. On May 5th, he recorded the win against Rancho Cucamonga. In that start, he allowed one hit across 5.0 innings while punching out nine batters.

This is the sixth award for a Missions player this season. Pitcher Daniel Camarena was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 29-June 4. Outfielder Tirso Ornelas was named Player of the Week for the week of June 12-18 and was named Player of the Month for June. Outfielder Daniel Johnson was named Player of the Week for the week of July 17-23. Last week, reliever Bobby Milacki was named Pitcher of the Week.

The Nevada native is currently listed by MLB.com as the #3 Padres prospect and #62 across Minor League Baseball. Snelling is 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA in his two starts with the Missions. He has struck out 11 batters in 8.2 innings while allowing one earned run on two hits.

Snelling began the season with Single-A Lake Elsinore. In 11 starts, he went 5-1 with a 1.57 ERA while striking out 59 batters across 51.2 innings of work. After being transferred to High-a Fort Wayne, the southpaw went 4-2 with a 2.34 ERA in seven starts.

The left-hander was selected by the Padres with the 39th overall pick (Competitive Balance Round A) in the 2022 MLB Draft out of McQueen High School in Reno, Nevada. San Diego decided to hold off his professional debut until April 6th of this season.

The Missions begin a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday, September 5th. The club returns home for their final homestand of the regular season on Tuesday, September 12th against the Springfield Cardinals.

