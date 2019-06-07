Tex Mex Fest: Little Joe's Birthday Bash Comes to Whataburger Field October 12

June 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - The fiesta of the year is coming to Corpus Christi on Saturday, October 12, when Whataburger Field hosts Tex Mex Fest: Little Joe's Birthday Bash.

Little Joe y La Familia will be joined in concert by several friends and industry pioneers to help celebrate the legendary Tejano musician's 79th birthday, including Tierra, Roberto Pulido, David Farias and comedian Gilbert Esquivel.

Tickets for Tex Mex Fest: Little Joe's Birthday Bash at Whataburger Field will go on sale Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m. CT. General admission in the Whataburger Field seating bowl is $25 and field access tickets are $35. Tickets will be available at cchooks.com.

Doors for Tex Mex Fest, hosted and operated by the Corpus Christi Hooks, will open at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. The concert will begin at 5 p.m.

To commemorate the celebration, Tex Mex Fest at Whataburger Field will be taped live for a DVD/CD to be released at a later date.

Established in 1959, Little Joe y La Familia quickly became one of the top Tejano bands in the U.S. Little Joe received the Smithsonian's Lifetime Legend Award in 2001. Little Joe y La Familia was recognized with a 1991 Grammy for Best Mexican-American Album for Diez y Seis de Septiembre, and Tejano Album of the Year Grammys for Before the Next Teardrop Falls in 2008 and Recuerdos in 2011.

For more information about Little Joe y La Familia, visit their website or Facebook page.

