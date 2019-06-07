Sod Poodles Final Homestand of First Half Begins Tuesday at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will begin their final six-game homestand at HODGETOWN before the 2019 All-Star Break on Tuesday, June 11 featuring the Double-A Affiliates of the Kansas City Royals and the Los Angeles Dodgers - the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (KC) and the Tulsa Drillers (LAD).

On Tuesday, June 11, the Sod Poodles open their three-game series against Northwest Arkansas on another $2 Tuesday presented by Advanced Eye Care where fans will be able to purchase $2 select seats (based on availability), Lawn and Standing Room Only tickets for the 7:05 p.m. matchup. Following the conclusion of the game, all kids 12 and under are welcome to run the bases of HODGETOWN courtesy of Street Auto Group.

Wednesday, June 12 features Weiner Wednesday which offers $1 Hot Dogs at all HODGETOWN concession stands. On Thursday, June 13, it is another Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry where fans can purchase fountain sodas and domestic beers for $2.

On Friday, June 14, the Sod Poodles will kick off the weekend and series with Tulsa with a Friday Night Fireworks show presented by City Federal Credit Union while Saturday, June 15 will also feature a fireworks show. Each show will take place following the conclusion of each game.

To complete the homestand, on Father's Day, Sunday, May 16, the Sod Poodles are featuring a Replica Jersey giveaway presented by Bell to the first 1,000 fans who enter the ballpark. Additionally, in honor of Father's Day, the Sod Poodles will be hosting a "Fan Field Experience", where the team will be opening the outfield for fans to walk around, take photos and experience the views from the playing field at HODGETOWN. Playing catch and/or food and drinks will be prohibited while on the field. Gates on each the right field and left field sides will open at approximately 4:15 p.m. and close at approximately 4:45 p.m. HODGETOWN entrance gates will open early at 4:00 p.m. for the scheduled 6:05 p.m. game. Following the game, Sod Pups Club Members will be invited to Run the Bases presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces.

After the homestand, the Sod Poodles will hit the road for a week and head into the All-Star Break, which takes place from June 24-26. The 2019 Texas League All-Star Game will be hosted at ONEOK Field on June 25, home of the Tulsa Drillers.

A summary of details of each game date is below:

Tuesday, June 11 vs. Northwest Arkansas - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday presented by Advanced Eye Care - $2 select seats (based on availability), Lawn and Standing Room Only tickets

- Postgame Kids run the bases for all kids 12 & Under presented by Street Auto Group

Wednesday, June 12 vs. Northwest Arkansas - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Weiner Wednesday - $1 Hot Dogs at all concession stands

Thursday, June 13 vs. Northwest Arkansas - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry - $2 fountain sodas and domestic beers, $3 imported beers

Friday, June 14 vs. Tulsa -7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks presented by City Federal Credit Union

Saturday, June 15 vs. Tulsa - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Post-Game Fireworks Show

Sunday, June 16 vs. Tulsa - 6:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

- Replica Jersey Giveaway presented by Bell - First 1,000 Fans

- Father's Day Fan Field Experience - Field Opens at 4:15 p.m. and Closes at 4:45pm

- Sod Pups Club Members Postgame Run the Bases presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces

