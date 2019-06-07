Heim's Three RBIs Leads Hounds to Third Straight Win

The RockHounds used a strong performance from a "AA battery" to defeat the Frisco RoughRiders, 5-2, Thursday night at Security Bank Ballpark in the opener of a four-game weekend series.

Catcher Jonah Heim drove in three runs and pitcher Kyle Friedrichs allowed just one run over seven innings to lead the 'Hounds to a victory that also tightened up the South Division as the first half race enters its final 10 games.

Heim had the game's most significant swing and it came in the first inning. With two on and two out, he fell behind in the count, 0-2, against Frisco starter Jonathan Hernandez (the Texas Rangers' # 9 prospect according to MLB.com). After fouling off a pair of 0-2 deliveries, Jonah ripped a 400-foot double to the batter's eye just left of straightaway center, driving in two runs, and the 'Hounds never trailed the rest of the way.

Dairon Blanco doubled in the third and scored on Chase Calabuig's RBI single, pushing the lead to 3-0. After Frisco got on the board in the top of the fifth the RockHounds answered with three singles and a fielder's choice (Calabuig's second RBI of the game) in the home half of the inning and pushed the advantage to 5-1 in the seventh when Tyler Ramirez tripled and scored when first baseman Juremi Profar misplayed Jonah Heim's ground ball (Heim's third RBI).

Friedrichs was outstanding (see below), allowing one run (earned) on five hits and three walks (the first three he has allowed in five starts) to earn the win. Kyle struck out only one batter ... Alex Kowalczyk ... the last better he faced.

After the RoughRiders scored one run against Trey Cochran-Gill in the eighth, John Gorman earned his fourth save of the year, pitching a scoreless ninth (one hit and two strikeouts).

The Pennant Race

While the 'Hounds were snapping Frisco's three-game win streak (a series sweep at Amarillo to open the week), Corpus Christi handed the Sod Poodles their fourth straight defeat, 3-1, at Whataburger Field in Corpus. The four clubs in the Texas League South Division are now separated by just three-and-a-half games with 10 to play.

Frisco (32-28) leads Corpus Christi (30-29) by a game-and-a-half ... Amarillo (28-30) by three ... and the RockHounds (28-31) by three-and-a-half. The series at Corpus and Rocky Town both run through Sunday, with cross-division play covering the last seven games of the half.

Notables

Kyle Friedrichs' outing could easily be described as equaling the best of his Double-A career. On August 6 of last season ... also versus Frisco at Security Bank Ballpark ... he went seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits, with no walks and six K's.

Dairon Blanco's last 14 games have been quite a "ride." In that stretch (which included a nine-game hit streak), Dairon is hitting .375, with three doubles, four triples, three home runs and 13 RBI. But, through his first at-bat Wednesday (at Corpus Christi), he was mired in a 1-for-14 mini-slump. He has broken of it by hitting for the cycle over two games - - a triple and a (game-winning) home run at Whataburger Field and a double and single Thursday night (Dairon is 4-for-his-last-9).

The amazing "part two" of Brallan Perez 's season with the RockHounds continued Thursday. After opening the season hitting .167 in 17 games, he was reassigned to (Advanced-A) Stockton and, subsequently, to (Single-A) Beloit. Since returning to the 'Hounds (on May 26), Brallan is 13-for-27 (.481) in eight games with six runs, two doubles, a triple, a home run, two RBI and two stolen bases.

Next Game

Friday, June 7 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Security Bank Ballpark 7:00 p.m. (Gates open 6:00)

Kids' Jersey Night

- Second of a four-game series and homestand

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards ... airtime 6:47 p.m.

Probable Starters

FRI: Ronald Herrera (RH, first appearance with Frisco)

RH: Grant Holmes (RH, 1-1, 3.57) &

Daulton Jefferies (RH, 0-1, 2.57)

(Tandem start)

