Terry with his 12th Home Run in 22 Games

August 11, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Cleburne, Texas - The Lake Country DockHounds picked up its first ever win Texas Thursday night with a 9-5 victory over the Cleburne RailRoaders and moved back into a playoff spot in the American Association East standings.

Blake Tiberi got it started with a bang, his third lead off home run of the season and sixth on the year. Lake Country's second baseman set the tone for a powerful night at the plate.

Lake Country tacked on three more runs in the second inning, two of which scored on whacky play at the plate where JJ Figueroa never applied the tag on Curtis Terry, and Marek Chlup singled home a run with two down.

Juan Hillman looked his best Thursday, working into the sixth for the first time in a DockHounds uniform. He picked up his first win and got through six while allowing just three runs, but two more scored in the seventh against Lake Country's southpaw to charge Hillman with five earned runs.

Four runs in the fourth inning put the game on ice for the DockHounds, the last of which scored on doubles from Chlup and Demetrius Sims, who notched three hits on the night.

Curtis Terry capped the night in the ninth inning with his 12th home run in just his 22nd game with Lake Country.

The bullpen closed the door with three scoreless frames once Cleburne drew within three runs. Keisy Portorreal handled the seventh, Kais pitched a 1-2-3 eighth, and Mullenbach threw his 17th straight scoreless inning in the ninth.

Lake Country will look to even the series Friday at 7:06 CT.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.