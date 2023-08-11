Explorers Return for August Push

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers return home after a successful 4-2 road trip, where they won back-to-back series, looking to continue their push for the postseason spot in the American Association West Division. The X's will take on the Chicago Dogs as part of a six-game homestand beginning Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The series will feature some fan favorite promotions that will make for an exciting weekend.

Explorers Opponent

The Chicago Dogs, August 11-13

Friday, August 11 - 7:05 p.m.

FREE Sean Rackoski T-shirts will be thrown during the game, thanks to Absolute Screen Art. Stay around after the game to get it autographed.

Saturday, August 12 - 6:05 p.m.

First 500 fans receive a Replica Explorers Jersey!

Sunday, August 13 - 4:05 p.m.

Military Sunday presented by Liberty National Bank- all military personnel can buy one ticket and receive one FREE with valid ID! Sunday is also Bark in the Park Day, so bring your furry friends out to enjoy the game with you! Water and treats will be available for all dogs! Sunday is also Family Fun Day-(1) Reserved seat game ticket, (1) hot dog, and (1) bottled Pepsi for ONLY $13 per family member! After the game, kids can enjoy running the bases like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series against Chicago, the Explorers will be off Monday, August 14 before hosting the Winnipeg Goldeyes for three games August 15-17.

For more information or for media requests, please reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

