Milkmen Top Monarchs in Game Three Before Road Trip

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen took on the Kansas City Monarchs for the final time this season, and finished in an exciting game that Milwaukee won 5-3.

Kansas City struck first with a lead-off home run to start the game but Bryan Torres quickly responded with a solo home run in the bottom of the first to tie the game back up. Aaron Hill then scored on a Cam Balego single and the Milkmen took the lead.

Drew Ward then scored in the third on a Michael Crouse hit to lead by two. Starting pitcher Gregori Vasquez then gave up a two-run shot in the sixth that tied the game at three, but he finished his night giving up just three runs on six hits while striking out three.

Milwaukee's offense once again responded when Torres scored on another Balego hit to retake the lead. Balego then scored in the inning as well off of a big hit from Drew Ward.

Frankie Bartow, Nate Hadley, and Peyton Gray then closed the game for the Milkmen. They combined to allow just three hits and no walks while striking out two to close the game 5-3 for Milwaukee.

"We had a great pitching performance to start from Vasquez and I thought offensively we did enough to get an early lead." Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of the game. "Our bullpen was really good tonight too and that was they key to end the game."

The Milkmen will now go on a six-game road trip first going to Sioux Falls then Kane County. They will then return home next week Friday to take on the Lake Country Dockhounds. We hope to see you soon!

