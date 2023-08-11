Explorers Snatch Win from RedHawks

FARGO, ND- The Sioux City Explorers (41-37) took down the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (37-39) Thursday night in the series finale, winning 4-1. It was another stellar start from Explorers ace Solomon Bates (9-5), who struck out eight over seven innings while allowing just one run. Sioux City finished their road trip 4-2 after claiming back-to-back series against the RailCats and RedHawks.

After over an hour and a half delay, the RedHawks became the first to score when Fargo's Manuel Boscan smacked a one-out double before scoring on Scott Schreiber's RBI single off Sioux City's Bates, giving the RedHawks an early 1-0 lead.

The X's tied it shortly after in the third inning, as Vince Fernandez's single off Fargo starter Kelvan Pilot (0-2) sent home Scott Ota, who had just extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a double, knotting it 1-1.

The Explorers broke the tie in the fifth after Scott Ota came home on Vince Fernandez's groundout, giving Sioux City a 2-1 lead. The X's added some insurance the next at-bat as Explorers Matt Lloyd came home from second on a Wilfredo Gimenez single, extending the Sioux City lead to 3-1.

Bates helped keep the X's in the lead, finishing seven innings of work with just one run and eight strikeouts, while moving to fourth all-time in X's history for strikeouts in a single season with 114.

The X's added one more to the lead in the top of the ninth when Sioux City's Kyle Kasser finished his 4-4 night with an RBI single off RedHawks reliever Alex DuBord, sending home Matt Lloyd and making it a 4-1 game.

Explorers closer Sean Rackoski took over in the ninth, finishing the game to earn the save (16) and claiming victory for the Explorers. Following the win, the X's are now 9-3 in 12 games against the RedHawks and regain a three-game cushion over them for second in the West.

