Terrell Owens Coming to Jackson Field

September 14, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball Game presented by Shaheen returns in July! Watch and meet celebrities from all over the country compete at Jackson® Field™! Get autographs and cheer them on in a fun softball game to raise money for local non-profits!

Fall Beerfest at the Ballpark is on Saturday, October 01, 2022, from 3 pm to 8 pm. (VIP at 2 pm). This is an outdoor beer, cider, hard seltzer, mead, spirits & wine festival with live music hosted in the heart of Downtown Lansing at Jackson® Field™, the home of the Lansing Lugnuts.

The Grand River Country Club, where we've paired golf and baseball together, is back for a special Fall Edition on October 7th - 9th! We've created a fun and unique 9-hole, 27-shot experience that spans the entire 360-degree concourse.

For the first time, Lansing Bourbon Fest comes to Jackson® Field™! This festival will feature 100+ whiskeys, store picks, and a VIP section. Most of the list is bourbon but there will be a few non-bourbon options such as beer, wine & non-alcoholic options. In addition to the great beverage selection, we will have food trucks, live music, vendors, and more!

The third installment of the Battle for the Mitten between Michigan State and Michigan rugby will take place on Friday, October 28th! Gates open at 6pm and the match will begin at 7pm.

