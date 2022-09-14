South Bend Cubs Championship Series Ticket Information

September 14, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - With their Game 1 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Tuesday, the South Bend Cubs have the Midwest League Championship Series in reach. If South Bend moves to the final round, they would host Game 1 of the three-game Championship set at Four Winds Field this coming Sunday, September 18, at 6:05 PM. Gates open at 5 PM. Tickets for Sunday's tentative game are available now.

Group and suite tickets are also available for the Championship Game on September 18. Outdoor suite tickets are only $28 per person and can fit a group of 12 - 16 people. Plus get a private suite server and order from our exclusive suite menu. Group tickets start at $15 per person, minimum 10 people required. To purchase group and suite tickets, call the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

The Cubs are just three wins away from securing another Midwest League Championship. As they lead the Division Series over Cedar Rapids 1-0, South Bend will travel to Iowa looking to punch their ticket to the Championship Series. Game 2 of the series against the Kernels at Veterans Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7:35 PM. Game 3, if necessary, would begin at the same time.

You can listen live from Cedar Rapids this week along with Brendan King and Max Thoma on the South Bend Cubs Radio Network. Game 2 on Thursday will be broadcast on 96.1 FM The Ton, while Friday's game will be on Sports Radio 960 AM WSBT. To catch the radio call online, click here.

Dugout box seats are $16 and field box seats are $14 in advance. Ticket prices will go up one dollar on the day of the game, so fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance.

Should South Bend not advance to the Midwest League Championship Series, any tickets bought for Sunday can be exchanged and redeemed for any home game in the 2023 season.

The Cubs comeback in the bottom of the 8th inning on Tuesday was fueled by a lead-off double from Yohendrick Pinango, a bunt single by Pablo Aliendo, and the game winning RBI single courtesy of Fabian Pertuz. Jake Reindl struck out the side of Kernels in the top of the 9th to close out the save.

The full breakdown of the rest of the Midwest League Postseason is posted below:

Round 2 - Midwest League Championship Series - Best of 3 (September 18-21)

Game 1 - Four Winds Field - 6:05 PM

Game 2 - Away - Time TBD

Game 3 (If Necessary) - Away - Time TBD

Tickets for Game 1 of the League Championship Series are available now.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.