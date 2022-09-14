Kubly Named Chief Operating Officer of Main Street Baseball

September 14, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - Dave Heller, CEO of Main Street Baseball, LLC, owner of three minor league teams, announced Wednesday that General Manager, Joe Kubly has been named Chief Operating Officer. In that position, Kubly will oversee operations for the Quad Cities River Bandits, High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, the Wilmington Blue Rocks, High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, and the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League.

"Joe Kubly has proven himself as one of the most successful and smart general managers in Minor League Baseball," said Heller. "Working together with Joe, we had our best two years in River Bandits' history. We've made significant facility renovations required by MLB, improved the ballpark experience for our guests, given away record amounts of money to local charities, and packed the house every weekend. I'm excited to continue working with Joe to do the same for our other clubs. He is a unique and special talent and a good friend. I can't wait to start putting our plans in place for next season."

Since being named River Bandits' General Manager in 2019, Kubly led the team through the Covid-19 pandemic- a period which included 20 months without hosting a professional baseball game- to its most profitable year in team history in 2021. That year, the team earned Ballpark Digest's Minor League Baseball "Team of the Year" award.

Over the past two seasons, the River Bandits set single-season records for merchandise sales and amusement revenues. The club also grew its social media follower base by 55% and its reach/engagement by 750%. Since 2021, Heller and Kubly have overseen more than $2 million in ballpark renovations to bring Modern Woodmen Park up to Major League Baseball's new player facility standards and, in 2022, helped set the River Bandits' single-season record for sponsorship sales.

Kubly first joined the River Bandits in 2014 as Director of Group Sales. In 2015, he was promoted to Director of Sales and ticketing, where he led the team to its highest per-game average attendance in club history. In 2016, he left to become President and General Manager of the Grand Junction Rockies. Two years later, he was named one of Minor League Baseball's Executives of the Year.

Kubly graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2009 with a Bachelor of Arts in Art (2009) and Master of Science in Sports Management (2011).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.