Captains Drop Game One of the Midwest League East Championship Series

(EASTLAKE, OH) - The Lake County Captains were held to just two runs, six hits and did not earn a walk in a 7-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons on an overcast Tuesday evening at Classic Park.

Game two and if necessary, game three will be played in Midland, Michigan. On both, Thursday, September 15th, and Friday, September 16th, first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

Will Dion, earned the start for Lake County, and had a six-pitch 1-2-3 first inning. The second was a different story with the Loons plating three runs, Damon Keith led off the frame with a solo homer. After two walks and a single, Yunior Garcia, ripped a two-run double down the third base line, to make it 3-0. Alaska Abney finished the inning with a strikeout.

The Captains would narrow the margin, Korey Holland lined an RBI double to score Petey Halpin in the second inning. Milan Tolentino launched a solo blast in the third, to deep right field to bring the score to 3-2. Christian Cairo singled and Joe Naranjo was hit by a pitch, to continue the inning. Alexfri Planez lifted a ball to deep right field that was caught by Damon Keith with a leaping grab, a strikeout then stranded both runners.

The middle innings were scoreless on both sides, Rodney Boone did not allow a baserunner to reach scoring position. Great Lakes' Ryan Sublette and River Ryan, set down nine in a row.

The Loons furthered their lead in the seventh. Davis Sharpe allowed two singles and walk. Dalton Rushing with the bases loaded and two outs would bloop a ball to left field that scored two.

River Ryan completed a perfect seventh and then with two outs and Yordys Valdes aboard following a single, Ben Harris struck out Joe Naranjo.

Great Lakes posted an additional two runs in the ninth inning, a Damon Keith RBI single and Jose Ramos RBI single. Elvis Jerez after a six-pitch eighth inning, allowed the runners that scored on.

With the last licks in the bottom of the ninth, Petey Halpin singled for his second time in the contest and was the only runner to reach. Lake County offensively struck out 15 times.

Coverage of both games two and three in Midland, Michigan can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

