Terrance Providing Inspiration for Next Wave of Indigenous Athletes

January 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







Growing up in Akwesasne, NY, Carey Terrance Jr. and his family held season tickets to the Ottawa Senators for a decade. Fast forward to January 2025, and Terrance has earned his second World Junior Championship title with Team USA. Thunderbirds Owner and General Manager Curt Styres, along with Nonkon Thompson, Randy Staats, and Cody Jamieson were cheering him on in the crowd-proud of the young boy they had watched grow into an exceptional athlete.

"Watching him perform at the highest level for his age group was inspiring," Cody Jamieson said. "Being there with my family to celebrate his accomplishments was something we couldn't pass up. Their family has treated mine so well over the years, and seeing their dreams become reality was incredibly special. Carey is an inspiration not just to my kids but to Indigenous youth across North America."

Terrance (drafted 59th overall to the Anaheim Ducks in the 2023 NHL draft), was part of the 2024 World Juniors team that captured gold in Sweden, though he didn't see game action as an alternate forward. This year, his role was entirely different. Terrance became a key part of Team USA's offence, and playing so close to home made the tournament even more meaningful to the 19-year-old.

"This may have been my second World Juniors, but being able to look into the crowd and see so many familiar faces made this one that much more special," Terrance said. "Curt, Cody, Noonzy, and Randy have been so influential in my life; having them there was incredible."

Terrance started playing hockey at age three, but lacrosse was equally significant growing up in Akwesasne. The Akwesasne Thunder Junior B lacrosse team was a cornerstone of the community and a goal for many young athletes, including Terrance.

"I remember watching Nonkon play Junior B as a kid and knowing that's what I wanted to do," Terrance said. "That's why the World Juniors felt so surreal-because I grew up idolizing these guys as lacrosse players, and now they're watching me play in the biggest hockey tournament of my life."

Although Terrance didn't pick up lacrosse until he was nine, his natural athleticism translated seamlessly. He quickly progressed through the ranks, spending the last three summers playing Junior B with the Akwesasne Thunder.

"Carey is an exceptional athlete," Jamieson said. "I had the pleasure of coaching him, and he was phenomenal. Honestly, if he weren't so good at hockey, he'd probably be a top-three pick in the NLL Draft."

Terrance balanced his love for hockey and lacrosse throughout his childhood. Trips from the reservation to Toronto allowed him to pursue hockey at a higher level, but returning home in the summers to play lacrosse with childhood friends held a special place in his heart. One of those cherished memories was the canoe journey.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the Halifax Thunderbirds. Owner and general manager Curt Styres brought the medicine game to Halifax in a powerful way, embarking on a canoe journey from Six Nations, Ontario, to Halifax. Along the way, he stopped in Akwesasne at the Terrance family's home.

"That day was so meaningful to me," Terrance recalled. "I got to go in the canoe, and I remember Curt and my dad explaining the purpose of the journey. It was incredible."

"This game brings healing-it's one of the reasons I love it so much. Curt's vision of bringing the medicine game to a new destination to grow the sport was inspiring to me."

During that visit, Styres and the Terrance family gathered for a small lacrosse game on their front lawn. Terrance fondly remembers Styres impressing everyone with his wooden stick skills, showcasing the traditional way the game was meant to be played.

"Lacrosse has given me so much," Terrance said. "My dad often relates my hockey challenges to lacrosse to help me understand them better. Cody does that too. One of the best pieces of advice he gave me was, 'You only get so much time-so many shifts, so much time with the ball or puck. Make the most of it.' That's something I carry with me in all things."

While Terrance has looked up to the Thunderbirds players throughout his life, his success has also inspired them. Thompson describes Terrance as a little brother and admires how he's shown kids on the reservation that they, too, can achieve their dreams.

"That's what I preach to the kids on the reservation-it's all possible," Terrance said. "I didn't play on the best teams growing up, and neither did Cody, Randy, or Nonkon. But one way or another, we all made it."

From the start, the Halifax Thunderbirds have embraced the roots of lacrosse and the importance of sharing its teachings. Styres and the team take pride in representing the origins of the game, inspiring the next generation of Indigenous athletes in every sport.

"Seeing Carey succeed as a young Indigenous athlete means everything," Jamieson said. "Representation matters. When you see someone who looks like you, comes from a territory like yours, and understands the challenges you face succeeding, it gives hope. It shows that with hard work and perseverance, any dream is achievable."

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 21, 2025

Terrance Providing Inspiration for Next Wave of Indigenous Athletes - Halifax Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.