Knighthawks Sign Gilray to Two-Year Contract Extension

January 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced today that the team has signed transition player Matt Gilray to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 National Lacrosse League season, pending league approval.

Gilray, 29, has logged one goal and five assists for six points while also collecting 53 loose ball recoveries in eight games to begin the 2024-25 season with the Knighthawks. Since making his Rochester debut during the 2022-23 campaign, the Oshawa, Ontario native has totaled 63 points (24+39) in 56 contests while recording a franchise-record 450 loose ball recoveries.

Last season, Gilray was named the club's Defensive Most Valuable Player as he established a franchise and career-best 174 loose ball recoveries in addition to recording 21 points (7+14) while appearing in all 18 games.

Gilray was acquired by Rochester along with a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2021 NLL Entry Draft and a second-round pick in the 2023 NLL Entry Draft from the Bandits.

In 85 career NLL games between Rochester and Buffalo, the 6-foot-3, 206-pound transition player has amassed 80 points (32+48) and 593 loose balls since the start of 2019. He also notched two assists during Buffalo's run to the NLL Finals in 2019.

Gilray played his collegiate lacrosse at Bucknell University, where he was a two-time team captain and an All-Patriot League Second Team selection in each of his last three years. In 53 games with the Bison, he had 10 points (5+5) and 149 ground balls, including eight points (4+4) during his sophomore slate.

Before joining Bucknell, Gilray was a four-year letter-winner in both lacrosse and hockey while attending Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. As a member of the lacrosse team, he was part of three NNELL championship teams and was named a 2014 All-America selection after setting a single-season school record for points by a defenseman with 26 (10+16). He was also named among Inside Lacrosse's top 100 recruits following his senior season, during which he served as team captain.

Gilray's pro lacrosse experience also includes two seasons with the Boston Cannons of Major League Lacrosse and an international appearance with Team Canada at the 2018 FIL Lacrosse World Championship. Additionally, he won a gold medal with his native country at the 2025 World Box Lacrosse Champions.

Rochester returns home on Saturday, Jan. 25 when they host the Colorado Mammoth at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena. All Knighthawks single-game tickets can be purchased at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.rochesterknighthawks.com or by phone by calling 585-454-5335. Season Tickets for the Knighthawks for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and start as low as $19 per seat per game depending on seating location. More information on Knighthawks season tickets can be found at www.rochesterknighthawks.com/memberships.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.