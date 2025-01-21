Clutch Saves & Goal Scoring Lead Albany FireWolves to Win over Colorado Mammoth: By the Numbers Presented by Storedtech

ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves earned their second win of the 2024-2025 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season thanks to the clutch play of Doug Jamieson and their offense who found their extra gear in the fourth quarter to propel the FireWolves to a 13-10 victory against the Colorado Mammoth.

Let's go By The Numbers Presented By StoredTech and look at some of the key numbers from this past weekend's game. View game stats here: Albany vs Colorado

6 Goals In The 4th Quarter

In the first six games of the season, the FireWolves had a -10 goal differential and struggled to produce goals as opposing teams mounted comebacks and overtook them. Against Colorado, the FireWolves flipped the script and scored 6 timely goals in the fourth quarter to give them the win. Ethan Walker, Alex Simmons, and John Piatelli stepped up big to score when it was needed most. Piatelli particularly was clutch with his two goals giving Albany their first lead of the game and his second goal standing as the game winner. Now they must play with that same foot on the gas pedal type attitude every fourth quarter the rest of the season.

42 Saves By Doug Jamieson

Doug Jamieson was back to his goalie of the year caliber of play making 42 saves on 52 shots on goal against the Mammoth. Jamieson has played well for the FireWolves in net all season but has had his struggles just as the whole team has in the second half of games. In Saturday's game, he bounced back to have an incredible performance with big saves on Colorado's shooters as he shut them down in the final minutes. Whether it was from long range or from in tight, Jamieson made big save after big save with the FireWolves defense supporting him by getting key rebounds. With #30 in net, Albany is poised to string together more wins.

2 First Career Goals

The FireWolves have recently been plagued by injuries with multiple players on the IR. Players like Carson Moyer, who was signed on Tuesday before the game, are brought in to help fill these gaps and he would have a night he'll never forget. In the third quarter as Albany was down 8-6, Moyer snagged a rebound and scored on a diving shot to get his first career NLL goal in his first career game. Also, scoring his first NLL goal was Nicholas Volkov who is in his second season with the FireWolves. With Colorado's goalie pulled for an extra man, the FireWolves would make a stop and Volkov would streak down the floor and bury a shot on the empty net to seal the win.

Next up for the FireWolves is a trip north for a rematch with the Saskatchewan Rush who spoiled Albany's season opener in overtime. The FireWolves will look to get another win on the road next Saturday, January 25 at 8 pm ET. The game can be watched on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

The Albany FireWolves next home is on Saturday, February 15 at 7 pm at MVP Arena against the Ottawa Black Bears.

Get tickets now for Indigenous Celebration Night on February 15! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

