Wings Survive Warriors' Surge in Back-And-Forth Battle

January 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







PHILADELPHIA, PA - In a game that had a bit of everything; lots of goals, multiple lead changes and plenty of drama in the fourth quarter, the Philadelphia Wings were able to grab a late lead and hang on for a 14-13 win over the Vancouver Warriors on a Holiday Monday afternoon game in Pennsylvania.

The Warriors and Wings exchanged the lead five times in this game, with Adam Charalambides leading the way for Vancouver with five goals and four assists for nine points. Keegan Bal also had a big evening, scoring twice and adding six helpers for eight points. Other Warriors to score were Owen Grant (with two for a league-leading nine on the season by a defender), Johnathan Peshko, Marcus Klarich, Riley Loewen and Matt Beers.

Game Highlights:

Bides Loads Up: Vancouver forward Adam Charalambides put up a career-high nine points with five goals and four assists on the evening. Charalambides' previous game high was eight points, something that he did three times last season.

Stathakis Shines Again: Rookie faceoff specialist and defender Alec Stathakis is making a statement in his first pro season. The Detroit product is motoring along in the circle this season, including a dominant 21 wins on 31 draws versus the Wings. Stathakis is now 4th in the NLL with a 62% win rate.

Bal Continues to Bounce: Forward Keegan Bal posted eight points (two goals and six assists) to now lead the team with 15 goals and 15 assists for 30 points through the first third of the season. Last season Bal set career highs with 49 goals and 104 points. In his last two games versus the Wings, Bal has scored 10 goals and added 11 helpers for 21 points. The two teams will play again this season on April 19, the final game of the regular season.Bal also passed Logan Schuss and Gary Rosyski for the 2nd most most assists in Vancouver team history.

- KEEGAN BAL 282

- Gary Rosyski 280

- Logan Schuss 278

Bal trails only Rhys Duch in assists in Vancouver franchise history. 'Dutchie' handed out 523 helpers in his Stealth career.

Grant Gallops Again: Owen Grant's impressive season continues to shine. Grant had two more goals in the Philly game, and now has nine on the season. His fourteen points leads the next NLL defender by five points...that defender is his teammate Reid Bowering, who has five goals and four assists for nine points.

Beers on the Board: Matt Beers scored his first goal of the season, the longtime Warrior d-man now has 30 career goals in his stellar career. Beers is Vancouver's all time leader in loose balls (952), Caused Turnovers (185) and penalty minutes (576).

Up Next:

Next up for the Warriors (3-3), a return engagement with the Ottawa Black Bears (4-2) at Rogers Arena on Friday night, January 24th.

Game time: 7 PM PT at Rogers Arena. You can also Watch live on NLL+ and TSN+.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.