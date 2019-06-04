TERDOSLAVICH BLOOP CAPS COMEBACK

On a night where long extra base hits were abundant, a quirky bloop hit down the left field line decided the contest.

Joe Terdoslavich broke a 7-7 tie when his pop up behind third base scored Michael Martinez with the winning run as Lancaster captured the opener of a three-game series, 8-7, over the Sugar Land Skeeters.

The win gave the Barnstormers their first three-game victory streak of the season.

Trailing, 7-6, heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, the Barnstormers picked up a leadoff single from Zach Shank. Darian Sandford bunted the tying run to second, and Martinez scorched Lancaster's fifth double of the night inside the first base bag to tie the game. A wild pitch from Matt West (1-1) sent Martinez to third. Dan Gamache struck out for the second out, giving Sugar Land manager a choice - face Caleb Gindl or Terdoslavich.

He chose the latter and brought All-Star closer Felipe Paulino out of the bullpen for the matchup. Terdoslavich lifted the first pitch over the left side. Third baseman Juan Silverio lost the ball and headed well into foul territory. Shortstop Ryan Jackson tried to save it and came up a foot short as Martinez raced home with the decisive run.

Sugar Land jumped ahead, 5-1, with a huge fourth inning. Jason Martinson led off with a homer to tie the game at 1-1. Following a single to center by Chris Colabello and a bunt hit by Willy Taveras, Cody Stanley drilled a two-run double to right center. Denis Phipps then took Lancaster starter Jared Lakind beyond the left field walkway for a two-run homer and a 5-1 lead.

Shank singled home a run in the bottom of the fourth to bring the Barnstormers within two. In the fifth, Gindl slammed a two-run homer to right center to trim the lead to 5-4. Josh Bell singled with two outs and scored the tying run off Roy Merritt on a double to the left center alley by K.C. Hobson.

Anthony Giansanti's RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Martinson put the Skeeters back into the lead before Alejandro Chacin, worked 2 1/3 shutout innings, fanning four.

Terdoslavich made it 7-6 with an RBI double in the seventh.

Matt Marksberry (2-1) retired the final batter in the top of the eighth to earn the win. Cody Eppley survived a two-out single by Colabello in the top of the ninth to earn his eighth save.

The two teams meet again on Wednesday evening. Lancaster will send Buddy Baumann (2-3) to the hill against right-hander Dallas Beeler (2-2). Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 or the Barnstormers YouTube Channel beginning at 7:00.

NOTES: Martinez' double extended his hitting streak to eight...Hobson has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games (14-38, .368)and has an extra base hit in eight of those games...Terdoslavich is batting .393 at home...Eppley's save was his 96th in the Atlantic League...Lancaster's top four in RBI (Gindl, Terdoslavich, Gamache, Hobson) have totaled 100 RBI in 34 games...Phipps has three homers in four games against Lancaster this season.

