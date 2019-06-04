Somerset Patriots Sign All-Star RHP Ryan Kussmaul

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots today announced that RHP Ryan Kussmaul has been signed for the 2019 season.

Kussmaul enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and second in the Atlantic League. His previous service in the league came in 2015 when he was named an All-Star with the Long Island Ducks. He thrived as the team's closer, recording 26 saves on the way to a 3.42 ERA and a 5-2 record.

The former 42nd round pick by the Miami Marlins in 2006 officially started his professional career with the Chicago White Sox four years later in 2010. He spent five seasons with the White Sox organization. His best season came in 2012, when he posted a 2-1 record with a 1.41 ERA across 38 games.

Over his ten professional seasons, Kussmaul has pitched in 429 games (31 starts), claiming a 2.70 ERA and 736 strikeouts over 670.1 innings.

The Mount Olive College product was named a Southern League All-Star for the Birmingham Barons in both 2012 and 2013. He combined to pitch 90.1 innings, allowing only 18 runs and striking out 97 batters across those two seasons.

The right-handed pitcher spent the 2018 season in the Mexican League for Rieleros de Aguascalientes. He finished the year 2-3 with a 2.23 ERA and 45 strikeouts across 44.1 innings.

Kussmaul has been activated for tonight's game against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

