New Britain Signs Former Major League Pitcher

(New Britain, Conn.) - The New Britain Bees today announced the signing of pitcher Carlos Ramirez.

"Carlos is a very talented individual that will add depth to the back end of our bullpen," says Bees General Manager Brad Smith. "We're excited to have him on board and bring on another player with big league experience."

Carlos Ramirez heads to New Britain for his 10th year of professional baseball and first in the Atlantic League. The former Major Leaguer split last season between the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics, appearing in a combined five big league games, and collecting a 3.24 ERA in 8.1 innings pitched. He also spent time with Triple-A Nashville and Triple-A Buffalo, pitching in a combined 33 games, and posting a 3.49 ERA with 49 strikeouts over the course of 49.0 innings of work.

The 28-year-old was originally signed as a position player by the Toronto in 2009. He was converted to a pitcher in 2014, and has excelled in that role since. After four impressive campaigns in the minor leagues, the righthander made his Major League debut with the Blue Jays in 2017. In 17 career big league games, he owns a 2.88 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 25.0 innings of work.

Over the course of 139 career minor league appearances, Carlos has an 11-6 record with a 2.68 ERA, 22 saves, and 196 strikeouts in 201.2 innings pitched.

