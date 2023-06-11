Ten-Run, Four-Homer Eruption Caps Five-Win Series for Somerset in Hartford

Somerset Patriots first baseman TJ Rumfield

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Hartford Yard Goats by a score of 10-2 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Connecticut.

The win moves Somerset to a season-best 12 games over .500 with a record of 34-22. Coming out of their final road trip of the first half, the Patriots are a half-game behind first place Portland with 12 games left to be played in the first half. The win secured Somerset's second five-win series of the season (May 2-7 vs. Binghamton).

Somerset hit 13 home runs in the series--their most in a single series since becoming the Yankees' Double-A affiliate. In Sunday's game, the Patriots tied season-highs in home runs (4) and hits (14), last having accomplished both on May 16 vs. Reading.

Over the course of the six-game series, the Patriots' pitching staff struck out double-digit batters in all six games, totaling 73 strikeouts in the six games.

RHP Clayton Beeter (5.0 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 HBP, 6 K) earned his third consecutive win, starting the game with five scoreless innings.

Beeter was the winning pitcher in both the first and last games of the series, pitching a collective 11.0 scoreless innings vs. the Yard Goats with 17 strikeouts.

His five scoreless innings on Sunday lowered Beeter's Eastern League best ERA to 2.13 on the season. His five wins now lead the Patriots.

RF Aaron Palensky (4-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR, 2B, SB) finished the game a triple shy of the cycle.

Palensky becomes the first Patriot to collect four hits in a game this season. The performance marks Palensky's third total four-hit game of the season and his first at Double-A.

He entered the game 3-for-25 in his first ten games since being called up to the Patriots. The four hits raised his batting average from .120 to .241. Both of Palensky's home runs during the series came off of RHP Nick Garcia.

2B Caleb Durbin (3-for-4, 3 RBI, R, HR, SB) swatted his second Double-A home run as part of his third three-hit game of the season (second at Double-A).

LF Jeisson Rosario (1-for-2, RBI, R, K) opened up the scoring with his second home run of the series. Rosario hit safely in all six games of the series, going 7-for-19 with 5 RBI, 5 R, 4 BB, 2 HR and 2 SB.

1B T.J. Rumfield (1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR, BB, K) crushed his fourth home run of the series as part of a four-run fifth inning, for his 10th home run of the season. All four of Rumfield's hits in the series were home runs.

