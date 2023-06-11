Long Ball Sinks Fightin Phils in Series Finale

(Reading, PA) - Three home runs from Luke Ritter and two long balls from Rowdey Jordan powered the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to an 8-6 triumph over the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday night. The Rumble Ponies win this week's series after taking five-of-six games from Reading.

Binghamton wasted little time getting its offense rolling. After Rowdey Jordan reached via a fielders choice in the first inning, Luke Ritter followed with a two-run home run to put the Rumble Ponies up 2-0. Ritter would be far from done. Fast forward to the third inning and Ritter hit a solo home run to extend the lead. Jose Peroza followed with a double and scored on a single from Agustin Ruiz to increase Binghamton's lead to 4-0.

The damage continued in the fourth inning. Rowdey Jordan led off the inning with a home run, then Ritter followed with his third home run of the game, going back-to-back with Jordan to put Binghamton up 6-0. It was Ritter's third home run of the day, which was a career-high. He previously had three-career two home run games, including two at Altoona last week.

That would end the day for Reading starter Josh Hendrickson. Hendrickson went four innings, allowing nine hits, six earned runs, and had two strikeouts. It was a career-high in runs for Hendrickson as well as four home runs allowed. The six-earned runs Hendrickson allowed tied both a season and career high for the lefty.

After three-strong innings for Binghamton starter Junior Santos, the Rumble Ponies turned to David Griffin out of the bullpen. Santos allowed just two hits and no runs, with three strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fourth, Reading got to Griffin. Carlos De La Cruz led off the inning with a double. After a Matthew Kroon walk, Ethan Wilson drove in two runs with a triple to make it 6-2 Binghamton.

After a few quiet innings, Binghamton got a run back in the seventh to make it 7-2. Ritter led off the inning with a walk and after an error and fielders choice, he came around to score on an RBI single from Ruiz.

In the bottom of the inning, Reading began to rally back. Nick Podkul led off the inning with a single and moved to third on a double down the left-field line from McCarthy Tatum. With runners on the corners, Cody Roberts singled to score Podkul. Madison Stokes followed with a sacrifice fly to right that drove home Tatum to make it 7-4 Binghamton.

The Rumble Ponies added an insurance run in the eighth. Jordan blasted a solo home run to left off of Keylan Killgore to extend Binghamton's lead to 8-4. It was Jordan's second home run of the day, as he and Ritter combined for five home runs and seven runs scored. It was also the first time Reading allowed two-or-more home runs to two opposing hitters since Donny Sands and Dermis Garcia did the feat with Somerset on June 1, 2021, against the R-Phils.

Reading did not go down without a fight in the ninth. A Cody Roberts walk and De La Cruz single put two runners on base for Johan Rojas. Rojas singled home Roberts and then two batters later Kroon was hit by a pitch to knock in a run and make it 8-6 Binghamton. Dylan Hall then entered with bases loaded against Wilson. Wilson then flew out to right to end the game and stifle any further rally.

The win went to Binghamton's Tyler Thomas, who earns his first decision of the season to improve to 1-0. Hendrickson suffered the loss for Reading to fall to 1-5, and the save went to Dylan Hall, his third for Binghamton. With the victory, Binghamton improves to .500 at 28-28 on the season, while Reading falls to 21-35 after dropping five-of-six games this week.

After an off-day tomorrow, Reading begins the second half of a 12-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the pitching matchup has yet to be announced. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. and can be listened to at rphils.com/radio. Video streaming is also available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Tuesday night features a Phillie Phanatic appearance, Wednesday the R-Phils will wear special Military Appreciation jerseys and Thursday Is the first of three-straight fireworks shows. For next weekend, Friday includes fireworks, Saturday includes appearances from Penn State's Nicholas Singleton, J'Ven Williams and Joey Schlaffer and Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, the largest in stadium history. Finally, next Sunday the first 2,000 men 18 and older will receive an R-Phils No. 1 Dad Bucket Hat.

