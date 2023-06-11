June 11, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS DROP SECOND STRAIGHT AGAINST AKRON The Portland Sea Dogs fell yesterday to the Akron RubberDucks 5-2 at Hadlock Field An RBI single from Bryan Lavastida in the top of the first put Akron on the board first. The RubberDucks scored two more from a throwing error trying to turn a double play. Akron continued to lead 5-0 in the top of the second inning after a solo home run from Michael Amdidtis along with an RBI single from Juan Brito extended the lead. Matthew Lugo launched his second home run of the season over the Maine Monster in the bottom of the second to put Portland on the board, 5-1. Phillip Sikes reached with his second triple of the season in the bottom of the third before being driven home on an RBI double from Nick Yorke but Portland trailed, 5-2.

EVERYTHING GOOD MUST END EVENTUALLY Ceddanne Rafaela came in as a pinch hitter in yesterday's loss riding a 14 game hitting streak. He struck out swinging, bringing Portland's longest hitting streak of the season to an end. During his 14 games, Rafaela hit .368 with five doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI. He also had seven stolen bases and had a .385 OBP and 1.052 OPS.

MEIDROTH IS THE FRONT RUNNER Chase Meidroth currently has the longest active on base streak for the Sea Dogs. He has reached base in 18 straight games. During the streak, he is batting .295 with three doubles and three home runs. One of the most impressive feats during his last 18 games is that he has drawn 12 walks. He has a .436 OBP.

HOLDING ON BY HALF A GAME With another loss yesterday, the Sea Dogs are now 0.5 game ahead of the Somerset Patriots in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Patriots beat the Hartford Yard Goats yesterday to pull within one game of the first place Sea Dogs.

SEA DOGS KEEP ON RUNNING Portland continues to lead all Double-A teams in stolen bases with 120. The Somerset Patriots have the second most amount of stolen bases in Double-A with 112. The RubberDucks have stolen the second fewest amount of bases with just 40.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 0.5 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 4.5 games behind Portland while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are 6.5 games out of first place. In the Southwest Division, the Altoona Curve hold the top spot while the Erie SeaWolves are in second place, 1.0 games behind the Curve.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 11, 2005 - Jonathan Papelbon fanned 12 batters in eight shutout innings and combined with five Sea Dogs to strike out a franchise-record 23 batters. The Sea Dogs fell to Bowie 2-1 in 14 innings.

ON THE MOUND RHP Brian Van Belle will take the mound for the Sea Dogs today for the second time this week against Akron. On Tuesday, he tossed 6.0 innings in the first game of the series and allowed two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four. He did not allow a home run. Van Belle has faced the RubberDucks twice and is 1-1 with 3.27 ERA. In 11.0 innings he has allowed four runs on nine hits while walking five and striking out seven. Van Belle has given up one home run.

