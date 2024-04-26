Ten Hits Pace Wichita to Tie Series in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Wichita Wind Surge batters tallied ten hits in a 7-1 win over the San Antonio Missions.

Tanner Schobel led off the night with a walk and moved to third on an error off a pickoff attempt. Noah Cardenas lined a single to left field to bring in Schobel and give a 1-0 lead to the Wind Surge with no outs in the opening frame. Cardenas later scored on a similar-looking single off the bat of Carson McCusker.

The Missions got a run back on a bases-loaded double play in the bottom of the second before Wichita rattled off five unanswered runs between the third and fifth innings.

Andrew Cossetti smacked his second single of the night to left field for Schobel to tally his second run in the game to open the scoring in the top of the third. Jake Rucker broke things open on a two-run double to the alley in right-center for Cossetti and Kala'i Rosario to make the scoreboard read 5-1 Wind Surge.

Rosario joined the run-scoring ways with his bat with a single the other way to right field in the fourth inning to allow Cardenas to cross home plate. Kyler Fedko doubled in the top of the fifth for Ben Ross to become the seventh and final Wichita run on the night.

A.J. Alexy earned his first win of 2024 with 3.1 innings of hitless baseball out of the bullpen. Four Wind Surge pitchers combine to surrender just five hits across the night with nine strikeouts for Wichita's second straight road victory on Friday night to knot the series at two apiece.

The Wind Surge aim to take the series lead with Tulsa tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, at Nelson Wolff Stadium, with the first pitch time set for 7:05 PM. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

