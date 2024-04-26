Sacco & Barber Homer, Hounds Clinch Series
April 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
MIDLAND - Bolstered by a five-run first inning, the RockHounds engineered a 7-5 win over the Hooks before a Friday night crowd of 5,020 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.
On the third pitch of the ballgame, Tommy Sacco, Jr. walloped a lead-off home run to right field to put Corpus Christi in front, 1-0. With two away in the first, Jordan Brewer whistled a double down the left-field line, and Colin Barber followed with an RBI single into right for a 2-0 edge.
The advantage was short-lived as Midland sent nine men to the plate in the home half as part of a five-run outburst. Colby Thomas and Jeisson Rosario provided the big swings with a three-run home run and a two-RBI single, respectively.
Barber made it a two-run game in the fourth, launching a 421-foot home run onto the berm in right, completing a three-hit day.
Following a 30-pitch first inning, Tyler Guilfoil blanked the Hounds in the second, third, and fourth. A lead-off single in the home fifth and two wild pitches - one from Cesar Gomez - helped Midland to an insurance marker.
The Hooks cut it to a one-run affair in the seventh thanks to three walks by Chase Cohen , but Junior Perez countered with a long solo homer off Jaime Melendez in the eighth.
Sacco reached base four times out of Corpus Christi's lead-off spot, going 3-for-4 with a free pass.
