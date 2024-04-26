Sacco & Barber Homer, Hounds Clinch Series

April 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - Bolstered by a five-run first inning, the RockHounds engineered a 7-5 win over the Hooks before a Friday night crowd of 5,020 fans at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

On the third pitch of the ballgame, Tommy Sacco, Jr. walloped a lead-off home run to right field to put Corpus Christi in front, 1-0. With two away in the first, Jordan Brewer whistled a double down the left-field line, and Colin Barber followed with an RBI single into right for a 2-0 edge.

The advantage was short-lived as Midland sent nine men to the plate in the home half as part of a five-run outburst. Colby Thomas and Jeisson Rosario provided the big swings with a three-run home run and a two-RBI single, respectively.

Barber made it a two-run game in the fourth, launching a 421-foot home run onto the berm in right, completing a three-hit day.

Following a 30-pitch first inning, Tyler Guilfoil blanked the Hounds in the second, third, and fourth. A lead-off single in the home fifth and two wild pitches - one from Cesar Gomez - helped Midland to an insurance marker.

The Hooks cut it to a one-run affair in the seventh thanks to three walks by Chase Cohen , but Junior Perez countered with a long solo homer off Jaime Melendez in the eighth.

Sacco reached base four times out of Corpus Christi's lead-off spot, going 3-for-4 with a free pass.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.