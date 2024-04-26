Thursday Game Suspended, to Resume on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Thursday night's game (April 25) against Arkansas has been suspended due to rain. The game will continue from the bottom of the fourth with Springfield leading 4-2 on Friday, April 26 at 5:15 PM. Thursday night's resumption game will be played to nine innings, with a second game of seven innings to follow after. Gates on Friday will open at 4:55 PM.

Thursday night does qualify as a rainout. Tickets from the April 25 game may be redeemed for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2024 regular season game, subject to availability.

Tickets for Friday's originally scheduled game will be good for both games. Our Spooky Fans on Field Fireworks show will take place after game two. It's our annual Halfway to Halloween celebration including a Halloween Costume Dress-Up Pregame Parade, Pregame C-Street Zombie Corp dance performance, a Haunted House during the game presented by MD-Kinney and our Halfway to Halloween Specialty Jersey Auction, benefiting Isabel's House. Tickets are available at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

