Dane Acker Strikes Out Career-High Eight In Riders' Win

April 26, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 3-2 on Friday night from Riders Field.

Dane Acker (1-0) shined in his fourth start of the season for Frisco (11-8), tossing a season-high 5.0 innings while allowing just two runs on six hits while setting a career-high with eight strikeouts.

Amarillo (7-12) jumped ahead in the top of the first inning on a solo homer from Tim Tawa. Both Yilber Diaz (0-3) and Acker cruised into the fourth frame.

The Sod Poodles extended their lead to 2-0 on an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning. Josh Hatcher launched a two-run homer, tying the game in the home half of the fourth. Liam Hicks then broke the tie with a single that drove in Kellen Strahm, giving the RoughRiders a 3-2 lead and chasing Diaz from the game.

Acker, pitching with a lead in the fifth, struck out the first batter he faced to set a new career high. He then induced a pair of ground balls to cap off his start.

The Riders bullpen combined to spin four scoreless innings, surrendering only three hits and striking out six. Robby Ahlstrom struck out the side in the sixth before giving way to Steven Jennings who tossed 2.0 innings with three punchouts.

Reid Birlingmair earned the save, giving up just one hit in the ninth inning.

Offensively, the Riders enjoyed multi-hit performances by Hatcher, Hicks and Abimelec Ortiz.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliated Amarillo Sod Poodles at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 27th. RHP Emiliano Teodo (0-1, 3.86) will take the mound for Frisco against RHP Dylan File (1-1, 7.82).

