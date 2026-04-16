"Tees It up AND SCORREEESSS!!!!!"

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Markus Anderson recorded a goal and two assists to tee up Stefan Stojanovic and lead Brooklyn FC to a 3-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Maimonides Park to earn the hosts their first win since the opening weekend of the regular season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2026

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