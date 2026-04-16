"Tees It up AND SCORREEESSS!!!!!"
Published on April 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC YouTube Video
Markus Anderson recorded a goal and two assists to tee up Stefan Stojanovic and lead Brooklyn FC to a 3-0 victory against the Charleston Battery at Maimonides Park to earn the hosts their first win since the opening weekend of the regular season.
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