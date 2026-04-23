Team Move. Pure Class. Seattle Reign FC with the Vision

Published on April 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video







That assist is genius. And Jess Fishlock? Silky first touch... sets it up, finishes it off.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 22, 2026

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