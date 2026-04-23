Team Move. Pure Class. Seattle Reign FC with the Vision
Published on April 22, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
That assist is genius. And Jess Fishlock? Silky first touch... sets it up, finishes it off.
Check out the Seattle Reign FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 22, 2026
- Denver Summit FC Welcomes Mighty Pine Home Services as the Club's Official HVAC, Plumbing and Electric Partner - Denver Summit FC
- San Diego Wave FC Community Relations March Spotlight - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing, Weber Agree to New Multi-Year Contract - Racing Louisville FC
- Boston Legacy FC, mainelove Announce Sustainability Partnership - Boston Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Seattle Reign FC Captain Jess Fishlock to Retire at End of 2026 NWSL Season
- Seattle Reign FC and Sports Radio 950 KJR AM Announce 2026 Radio Broadcast Schedule
- Seattle Reign FC Extends Goalkeeper Evan O'Steen Through 2030
- Seattle Reign FC Forward Nerilia Mondesir Called up to Haiti
- Reign FC Plays to Scoreless Draw in First-Ever Meeting with Denver Summit FC