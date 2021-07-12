Team Israel Escapes the Rain with a Win against the Boulders

Rockland County, NY - After a two-hour rain delay, the Israeli National Team faced off against the New York Boulders at Palisades Credit Union Park, tonight, July 12. Team Israel wasted no time, accumulating three hits at the top of the first inning. An RBI single from Benny Wanger put Team Israel on the board first.

The Boulders evened things at one apiece at the bottom of the first with an RBI double from Brandon Bingel sending home Marcus Mastrobuoni.

However, Team Israel put things away at the top of the third inning scoring five of their seven runs. By mutual agreement, due to the continued inclement weather, both teams agreed to end the game after five innings.

Wanger started things off in the third with his second RBI single, followed by an RBI double by Rob Paller and an RBI single from Mitch Glasser. After a sacrifice fly from former four-time MLB All-Star Ian Kinsler and a run scored after a walk from Danny Valencia, the score was at 6-1 in favor of Israel at the bottom of the third inning.

Kinsler sent home the last run of the game at the top of the fifth with another sacrifice fly to right field marking the game with a final score of 7-1 in favor of Israel.

The Israeli National Team is in the midst of an exhibition tour in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Their next scheduled game is set for this Wednesday, July 14 against the Bristol Blues at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut. Tonight's pregame celebrations began with a ceremony where the Boulders awarded Team Israel a plaque of solidarity and friendship and a moment of silence to honor the "Munich 11" victims.

The Boulders continue their Frontier League play tomorrow night, Tuesday, June 13, at home with the first of a three-game series against the Equipe Quebec. The game is slated to start at 7 pm.

