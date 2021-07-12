Gunnar Kines Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

July 12, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Southern Illinois Miners News Release







Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that Gunnar Kines has been named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending July 11. He is the third Southern Illinois pitcher this year to win the weekly honor, joining teammates Kaleb Schmidt and Michael Austin, who won the award in back-to-back weeks in June.

Kines was brilliant in his lone start this week at Rent One Park on Thursday night against the Gateway Grizzlies, tying his career high with 11 strikeouts while limiting Gateway to just three singles and retiring the final 13 batters that he faced, earning his first win with Southern Illinois in a 7-1 Miners victory.

He becomes the seventh Miner to win the Pitcher of the Week Award since it was created in 2014, joining Schmidt, Austin, Rick Teasley, Matt Bywater, Adam Lopez, and Tyler Lavigne.

Now winners of seven of their last eight games overall, Southern Illinois will look to keep up their winning ways when they head up to Crestwood, Illinois tomorrow, July 13, to begin a six-game road trip with a three-game series against the Windy City ThunderBolts, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.