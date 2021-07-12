Nieporte Earns Second Player of the Week Award

July 12, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - Quincy Nieporte has been selected as the Frontier League's Player of the Week for the second time this year. The weekly awards are chosen by Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League.

Nieporte hit safely in all six games during the week, amassing five extra-base hits. Nieporte tallied 11 hits on the week for a .500 average with two doubles, three homers and 10 RBIs. The right-handed hitter posted four consecutive multi-hit games to close the week and helped the Boomers sweep the Evansville Otters, the top team in the league, on the road.

Nieporte homered in both ends of Sunday's doubleheader as Schaumburg rallied from behind to win both contests. The Florida State product drove home the winning run in the opener with a single in the fifth before providing insurance with a homer in the seventh. Nieporte put the Boomers ahead with a two-run homer in the first of the second game and followed with another two-run homer in the fifth to tie the game before scoring the go-ahead run in the seventh after drawing a walk.

The New York resident has his name all over the league leaderboards in 2021. Nieporte leads the league with 14 homers and 46 RBIs while sitting second with a .357 average. The first baseman is the league leader in total bases, extra-base hits and slugging percentage while sitting tied for the league lead with 13 doubles and ranking second with 55 hits. Nieporte, who owns 15 multi-hit games and 14 multi-RBI games, has already surpassed his 2019 total for homers and ranks fourth in single season history.

The awards marks the third of the season for the Boomers. Kyle Arjona was tabbed as the Pitcher of the Week on June 28. Nieporte was previously honored on June 7 and has received three awards during his two years with the Boomers. The 2019 season saw Nieporte set a team record with 71 RBIs while notching a single game league mark with 10 RBIs at Gateway on August 21. Nieporte also became the first Schaumburg player to lead the league in hitting, finishing with a .315 average.

The Boomers (22-19) continue a nine-game roadtrip on Tuesday night at Joliet with a 7:05 p.m. contest. The team, who ranks second in all of the MLB Partner Leagues in attendance, will return home on July 20 for First Responders Night presented by MADD & Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard! Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.