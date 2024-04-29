Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling

April 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Gauthier was named the winner of the Nick Vitucci ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award after leading the league with a .923 save percentage and four shutouts in addition to placing second in goals against average (2.23) and fourth in wins (24). The 23-year-old was also named an ECHL First Team All-Star and won Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week four times this season.

The Calgary, Alberta native is the first goalie in Nailers franchise history to secure ECHL Goaltender of the Year. Gauthier was in net for 63% of Wheeling's wins this season, the largest share of team victories since Andy Franck earned 84% of the club's wins in 2006-07.

Gauthier went 1-2-1 in four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season. In those four contests, he recorded a 3.87 goals against average, .889 save percentage and his first AHL shutout. In 24 career AHL games with the Penguins, Gauthier is 9-5-7 with a 2.90 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

After defeating the Fort Wayne Komets in five games to start the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Nailers are set to take on the Toledo Walleye in the Central Division Final. Game One of their best-of-seven series is on Friday, May 3 at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

S eason-ticket packages for the Penguins' upcoming 2024-25 season are also on sale now. Full-Season , 22-game , 12-game , Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367 . Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com , the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2024

Taylor Gauthier Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.