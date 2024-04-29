B-Sens Mark a Historic Start to the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - It's been a historic week for the Belleville Senators, who have successfully moved past the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the second time in their history. In their second playoff appearance, the B-Sens eliminated the rival Toronto Marlies in a thrilling three-game North Division First-Round series over the last week. He's a recap of the action, ahead of Belleville's North Division Semi-Final meeting with the North's regular season winners, the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets).

Wednesday April 24, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Toronto Marlies - 1 (North Division First Round Game 1)

The Belleville Senators earned their first-ever Calder Cup Playoff victory in dominating fashion, out-skating the rival Toronto Marlies to a 3-1 win at CAA Arena on Wednesday night. Rookies Zack Ostapchuk and Tyler Kleven both scored for Belleville, as did veteran Josh Currie, with Ostapchuk and Currie each picking up an assist as well. Mas Sogaard stopped 17 of 18 shots to earn his first career Calder Cup Playoff win.

Friday April 26, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Toronto Marlies - 4 (OT) (North Division First Round Game 2)

The Belleville Sens "never quit" attitude was front and centre again in Toronto on Friday night, but a string of bad luck led to Belleville dropping a 4-3 overtime decision, tying their best-of-three, first-round Calder Cup Playoff series with the Toronto Marlies at a game a piece. Garrett Pilon scored twice for the B-Sens, with Donovan Sebrango tallying his first career AHL goal as well and Wyatt Bongiovanni, and Jacob Larsson, each collecting assists. Mads Sogaard stopped 24 of 28 shots in the loss.

Sunday April 28, 2024: Belleville Senators - 4 vs Toronto Marlies - 3 (OT) (North Division First Round Game 3)

For the first time in franchise history, the Belleville Senators have advanced past the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The B-Sens moved on with a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the arch-rival Toronto Marlies, in front of a boisterous crowd over more than 4,000 fans at CAA Arena. Boko Imama scored his first of the playoffs, as did Rourke Chartier, with Josh Currie and Garrett Pilon also finding the net for Belleville. Mads Sogaard earned the win, stopping 18 of 21 shots.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Belleville advances to the North Division Semi-Finals for the first time and will take on the Cleveland Monsters in the best-of-five series. Games one and two will be played at CAA Arena in Belleville, on May 1 and May 3, with games three through five to be played at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland the following week. The winner of the series will play the winner of Rochester vs Syracuse, with that series currently tied 1-1. You can get a full look at the Calder Cup Playoff picture via the American Hockey League website.

UPCOMING GAMES:

North Division Semi-Finals Game 1: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - Cleveland @ Belleville (7:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena)

North Division Semi-Finals Game 2: Friday, May 3, 2024 - Cleveland @ Belleville (7:00 p.m. ET - CAA Arena)

North Division Semi-Finals Game 3: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (7:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

North Division Semi-Finals Game 4*: Friday, May 10, 2024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (7:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

North Division Semi-Finals Game 5*: Sunday, May 12, 12024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (3:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

*IF NECESSARY

TICKET INFO:

Tickets to Belleville Sens home games in the AHL North Division Semi-Finals are on sale now and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre.

Belleville Sens Box Office Hours are as follows:

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 2, 2024 - 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 3, 2024 - 12:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Belleville Sens Season Seat Members and Flex Pack holders can access playoff tickets now through their Belleville Sens Account Manager, while fans with further questions about playoff ticketing, or those looking for information on premium seating or group tickets, can also email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

Details on group tickets, 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, are available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

