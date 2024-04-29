Gray in Concussion Protocol; Weeks, Deridder Added

April 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford IceHogs Team Physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Goaltender Cam Gray has been placed in concussion protocol.

Subsequently, goaltender Mitchell Weeks has been recalled from the Indy Fuel and goaltender Drew Deridder has been signed to a Professional Tryout.

Weeks, 22, appeared in five regular season games with Rockford and earned a 3-2-0-0 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage. With the Indy Fuel of the ECHL, Weeks went 15-10-6-1 in the regular season to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage. Weeks also posted 1-2-1 record in the postseason with Indy this season behind a 2.55 GAA and .882 SV%.

Deridder, 23, registered a 10-10-3-1 record, 3.05 GAA, and a .905 SV% in his first full professional season with the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. The netminder spent four seasons at Michigan State University before skating with the University of North Dakota last season.

Rockford visits the Grand Rapids Griffins for Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals on Wednesday, May 1 at Van Andel Arena with puck drop at 6 PM CT.

