Capitals Loan Seven Players to Hershey

April 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears , announced today that they have loaned forwards Hendrix Lapierre and Ivan Miroshnichenko, defensemen Vincent Iorio, Lucas Johansen, Dylan McIlrath, and Hardy H ä man Aktell, and goaltender Mitch Gibson to the Bears. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Lapierre, 22, has scored 17 points (5g, 12a) in 21 games with Hershey this season. With the Capitals, he established NHL career highs in games played (51), goals (8), assists (14) and points (22) during the regular season and added two points (1g, 1a) in four playoff games. Lapierre made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in Game 1 at the New York Rangers on April 21 and scored his first career postseason goal in Game 4 on April 28.

Miroshnichenko, 20, recorded 25 points (9g, 16a) in 47 games with Hershey and led Bears rookies in assists and points and ranked tied for first in goals during the regular season. He appeared in 21 games with the Capitals this season, recording six points (2g, 4a). Miroshnichenko, Washington's first-round pick (20th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut on April 26.

Iorio, 21, logged 14 points (4g, 10a) in 60 games with Hershey and led the club in plus/minus (+26). He appeared in six regular-season games with Washington this season and made his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in Game 1 at New York on April 21.

Iorio, who was injured on April 21 versus the Rangers, will join Hershey to continue his injury rehabilitation, but cannot be officially added to Hershey's roster until he is cleared for game action.

Johansen, 26, skated in 22 games for Hershey this season, scoring 12 points (2g, 10a) and posting a +18 plus/minus rating. He tallied one assist in six games with the Capitals during the regular season and appeared in two postseason games, making his Stanley Cup Playoff debut in Game 2 at New York on April 23.

McIlrath, 32, scored nine points (3g, 6a) and registered a team-leading 100 penalty minutes in 58 games with the Bears this season while serving as the club's captain. He notched one assist in three regular-season games with Washington and appeared in all four playoff games.

Häman Aktell, 25, appeared in 55 games with Hershey this season, scoring 11 points (2g, 9a) in his first season with the Bears. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 21 at Montreal and tallied his first career assist and point on Oct. 29 vs. San Jose.

Gibson, 24, went 2-0-0 for Hershey this season, earning his first AHL win on Oct. 22 and finishing with a 1.92 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He spent the majority of the season with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, going 22-14-3 with a 2.56 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage and three shutouts in 42 games.

Lapierre, Iorio, Johansen, and McIlrath were members of Hershey's 2023 Calder Cup championship team.

The Bears are the defending Calder Cup champions and this year's No. 1 seed, will open the Calder Cup Playoffs against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, May 1 at GIANT Center for Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals at 7 p.m. It's Members 1st Cowbell Night for the first 6,000 fans. Purchase tickets for the game .

