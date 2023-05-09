Tayden Hall Reinstated from Injured List
May 9, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the reinstatement of.C/INF Tayden Hall from the injured list.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with two on the injured list.
In summary:
5/9: C/INF Tayden Hall reinstated from injured list.
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
