Late Rally Not Enough in 4-3 Loss to FredNats

May 9, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, N.C. - Fredericksburg Nationals starter Jake Bennett tossed five scoreless innings and outfielder Daylen Lile drove in a run while collecting three hits in a 4-3 edging of the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday night at Five County Stadium in Zebulon. The Mudcats scored two runs in the ninth, but fell short in Tuesday's series opening loss to the visiting FredNats.

The game was originally scoreless through the fifth before the Nationals (9-17) rallied for four runs and four hits in the sixth off Carolina (15-11) reliever Tyler Wehrle to take a 4-0 lead. Fredericksburg's Rosimer Quintana started that rally with a double before scoring moments later on a throwing error by Wehrle (L, 2-1). That play saw Quintana attempt to move to third on a bunt from Brenner Cox and then score on Wehrle's ensuing overthrow to third. The FredNats went on to collect three straight hits after the bunt, including a RBI single from Lile. A sacrifice fly later in the inning from Brady House finished the scoring for the visiting FredNats in the sixth.

The sixth was Wehrle's second inning of the night as he originally came in for the fifth where he escaped a bases loaded jam with three straight strikeouts. He also worked a scoreless seventh. In all, Wehrle worked through three innings with a walk, five strikeouts and four runs (three earned) allowed on six hits.

Reliever Nick Merkel followed and pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth while keeping the game close. Logan Henderson started and worked into the second with four walks and two strikeouts in what was his first appearance of the season. Reliever Miguel Guerrero entered in the second for Henderson and stranded two inherited runners before turning in a scoreless third and fourth. Guerrero totaled three strikeouts, walked two and allowed one hit while pitching through a season high two and 2/3 innings.

Carolina was down 4-0 in the sixth but managed to cut into the FredNats lead in the sixth when Jace Avina walked with the bases loaded to force in a run, making it 4-1. Reliever Mason Denaburg issues that RBI walk and three others while walking four overall and allowing a run over his 2/3 inning outing.

The Mudcats were down 4-1 after six but did not find the run column again until the ninth where they scored twice to get within one at 4-3. The ninth started with a Gregory Barrios single and continued with a walk from Avina, a single from Jadher Areinamo and a Kay-Lan Nicasia sac fly. Avina later scored the final Carolina run on a botched double play turn. Reliever Tyler Yankosky allowed both Carolina runs in the ninth, but eventually escaped while earning his second save of the season.

The series opening loss dropped the Mudcats to a game back of first in the Carolina League North Division standings behind the Down East Wood Ducks. RHP Patricio Aquino is scheduled to start for the Mudcats in the second game of the series on Wednesday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina's current homestand continues with Winslow Homes Winning Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday©, CBS 17 Friday Night Fireworks, UNC Health Johnston Souvenir Saturday featuring a reversible Pescados de Carolina souvenir bucket hat and WakeMed Five County Family Sunday with $7.00 Box Seat tickets and on-field post-game catch.

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Lile, LF (Fredericksburg): 3-for-4, 1 RBI

Lawson, 2B (Fredericksburg): 2-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Areinamo, 3B (Carolina): 2-for-4

Nicasia, RF (Carolina): 1-for-2, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Bennett (W, 1-2) (Fredericksburg): 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Marquez (H, 2) (Fredericksburg): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Sanchez, Bry (H, 1) (Fredericksburg): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

Guerrero (Carolina): 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO

Merkel (Carolina): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

SCORING:

Nationals 6th (Nationals 4, Mudcats 0) -- Roismar Quintana doubles to right field. Brenner Cox reaches on a fielder's choice, Roismar Quintana scores; Brenner Cox to 2nd; throwing error by Tyler Wehrle. Armando Cruz singles to center field, Brenner Cox to 3rd. Cortland Lawson doubles to center field, Brenner Cox scores; Armando Cruz to 3rd. Daylen Lile singles to center field, Armando Cruz scores; Cortland Lawson to 3rd. Daylen Lile steals 2nd base. Brady House out on a sacrifice fly to Kaylan Nicasia, Cortland Lawson scores; Daylen Lile to 3rd. Elijah Green strikes out swinging. Maxwell Romero Jr. flies out to Luis Lara.

(4 Runs, 4 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Nationals 4, Mudcats 1) -- Defensive Substitution: Paul Witt replaces catcher Maxwell Romero Jr., batting 6th, playing catcher. Pitcher Change: Mason Denaburg replaces Jake Bennett. Jadher Areinamo flies out to Brenner Cox. Daniel Guilarte walks. Luis Lara walks, Daniel Guilarte to 2nd. Tayden Hall grounds out, Cortland Lawson to Branden Boissiere, Daniel Guilarte to 3rd; Luis Lara to 2nd. Luke Adams walks. Matthew Wood walks, Daniel Guilarte scores; Luis Lara to 3rd; Luke Adams to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Franklin Marquez replaces Mason Denaburg. Gregory Barrios grounds out, Franklin Marquez to Branden Boissiere.

(1 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

Mudcats 9th (Nationals 4, Mudcats 3) -- Pitcher Change: Tyler Yankosky replaces Bryan Sanchez. Gregory Barrios singles to right-center field. Jace Avina walks, Gregory Barrios to 2nd. Wild pitch by Tyler Yankosky, Gregory Barrios to 3rd; Jace Avina to 2nd. Kaylan Nicasia out on a sacrifice fly to Daylen Lile, Gregory Barrios scores. Jadher Areinamo singles to right field, Jace Avina to 3rd. Daniel Guilarte grounds into a force out, Armando Cruz to Cortland Lawson, Jace Avina scores; Jadher Areinamo out at 2nd, Daniel Guilarte advances to 1st on throwing error by Cortland Lawson.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB)

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.