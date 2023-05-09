Early Offense Propels GreenJackets Past RiverDogs in Series-Opener

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets scored eight runs in the first three innings of the game, and the Charleston RiverDogs could never recover, in an 8-3 loss at SRP Park on Tuesday afternoon. Former RiverDogs player, Dawson Dimon, finished with a double and solo home run for the GreenJackets. The RiverDogs are now 0-10 in opportunities to win consecutive games this season.

The RiverDogs (10-18) were forced to play from an early hole when the GreenJackets (13-14) strung together three consecutive two-out hits off of Jonny Cuevas in the bottom of the first. Singles from David McCabe and Jeremy Celedonio extended the inning long enough for Ethan Workinger to connect on a three-run home run. Workinger's blast extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Augusta chased Cuevas from the game before he could record a second out in the second inning. With one out, Dimon doubled to left and E.J. Exposito followed with an RBI triple past the diving Chandler Simpson in center field. Tyler Collins made it 5-0 with an RBI single in the next at-bat. A single from Ambioris Taverez and walk drawn by McCabe loaded the bases. Cuevas walked Celedonio to force in a sixth run and bring an end to his morning on the mound.

Before the inning concluded, reliever Alex Cook also walked in a run. Dimon's solo home run in the third extended the lead to 8-0 and ended the scoring for the GreenJackets.

The RiverDogs offense mustered just two hits over the first six innings of the contest. Ryan Spikes hit his first home run of the season to open the seventh and get the visitors on the board. Hits from Kamren James and Carlos Colmenarez followed, allowing Estanli Castillo to drive in a run with a groundball to short. Colmenarez capped the scoring for the day with an RBI single in the ninth.

McCabe, Dimon and Exposito each tallied a pair of hits for Augusta as part of an 11-hit attack. The RiverDogs received two hits each from Spikes, James and Colmenarez on the way to seven total as a team.

Cuevas was dealt the loss, allowing seven runs on seven hits in 1.1 innings. The bullpen was stellar the rest of the way. Cook allowed just the solo home run through 2.2 innings. Juan Rodriguez and Samuel Mejia each worked 2.0 scoreless frames with a combined five strikeouts.

Game two of the series is on tap for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Jake Christianson (0-0, 1.46) will be on the mound for his first start of the season. Augusta has not announced a starting pitcher for the game.

