Tayden Hall Reinstated from IL

July 14, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats







ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the reinstatement of C/INF Tayden Hall from the Carolina injured list.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players with two on the injured list.

In summary:

7/14: C/INF Tayden Hall reinstated from Carolina injured list

Hall will wear jersey No. 24.

