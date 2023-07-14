Pallette's Seven Strikeouts Bolster Kannapolis' 5-1 Victory on Road in Columbia Friday

July 14, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - RHP Peyton Pallette tossed a career-high seven strikeouts in four innings of work and four different bats produced RBI for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in their, 5-1, victory over the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park on Friday night.

With the win, Kannapolis shifts to a, 9-7, record in the second half, tied for first place in the Carolina League South Division with the Charleston RiverDogs with 50 games remaining in the 2023 season.

Pallette's career night resulted in just one run for the Fireflies on three hits, walking three along with his seven strikeouts. RHP Manuel Veloz (W, 8-1) tallied his Carolina League-high eighth victory of the season, striking out five Columbia batters with two walks over four shutout innings.

After Columbia notched a solo home run in the top of the first inning, Kannapolis answered with a Chris Lanzilli solo home run in the top of the second inning. The game-tying homer is Lanzilli's first as a Cannon Baller, making it a, 1-1, game after two innings.

Brooks Baldwin broke through for the Ballers in the top of the third, putting together an RBI double that scored Mario Camilletti to give Kannapolis a, 2-1, lead. Jhoneiker Betancourt smoked an RBI single to left field two batters later to drive Baldwin in from second.

Betancourt and Bryce Willits both notched RBI base hits in the top of the seventh inning, handing the visiting Cannon Ballers a, 5-1, lead after seven, a lead that the Fireflies could not mount a comeback to.

Kannapolis and Columbia will do battle in the second of three games on the weekend at Segra Park on Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m., with LHP Noah Schultz set to make another start on the mound.

Fans can purchase tickets for any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.