Pallette's Seven Strikeouts Bolster Kannapolis' 5-1 Victory on Road in Columbia Friday
July 14, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - RHP Peyton Pallette tossed a career-high seven strikeouts in four innings of work and four different bats produced RBI for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in their, 5-1, victory over the Columbia Fireflies at Segra Park on Friday night.
With the win, Kannapolis shifts to a, 9-7, record in the second half, tied for first place in the Carolina League South Division with the Charleston RiverDogs with 50 games remaining in the 2023 season.
Pallette's career night resulted in just one run for the Fireflies on three hits, walking three along with his seven strikeouts. RHP Manuel Veloz (W, 8-1) tallied his Carolina League-high eighth victory of the season, striking out five Columbia batters with two walks over four shutout innings.
After Columbia notched a solo home run in the top of the first inning, Kannapolis answered with a Chris Lanzilli solo home run in the top of the second inning. The game-tying homer is Lanzilli's first as a Cannon Baller, making it a, 1-1, game after two innings.
Brooks Baldwin broke through for the Ballers in the top of the third, putting together an RBI double that scored Mario Camilletti to give Kannapolis a, 2-1, lead. Jhoneiker Betancourt smoked an RBI single to left field two batters later to drive Baldwin in from second.
Betancourt and Bryce Willits both notched RBI base hits in the top of the seventh inning, handing the visiting Cannon Ballers a, 5-1, lead after seven, a lead that the Fireflies could not mount a comeback to.
Kannapolis and Columbia will do battle in the second of three games on the weekend at Segra Park on Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m., with LHP Noah Schultz set to make another start on the mound.
Fans can purchase tickets for any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from July 14, 2023
- Pallette's Seven Strikeouts Bolster Kannapolis' 5-1 Victory on Road in Columbia Friday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Pelicans Allow 15 Hits, Drop Opener to Mudcats 5-3 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Hillcats Win Weekend Opener 7-4 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Mudcats Win Fourth Straight 5-3 in Myrtle Beach - Carolina Mudcats
- GreenJackets Spooked to Loss on Friday the 14th - Augusta GreenJackets
- RiverDogs Return from Break with 2-0 Shutout of Down East - Charleston RiverDogs
- Ramirez Lead-Off Homer Not Enough in 5-1 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- Tayden Hall Reinstated from IL - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.14 vs Kannapolis - Columbia Fireflies
- GreenJackets, SRP Federal Credit Union, and WOW! Internet, TV & Phone to Host Stuff the Bus Back-To-School Drive - Augusta GreenJackets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Stories
- Pallette's Seven Strikeouts Bolster Kannapolis' 5-1 Victory on Road in Columbia Friday
- Kannapolis Dodges Rain But Drops First Game against Myrtle Beach at Home Wednesday
- Ballers Use Fifth Inning Push to Swipe Rain-Shortened Matchup with Pelicans on June 22
- 19 Hits from Offense and 10 Strikeouts from Schweitzer Power Kannapolis to 7-3 Win Thursday
- Hillcats Crush Ballers Bullpen to Take Second Game of Series Wednesday