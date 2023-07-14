GreenJackets, SRP Federal Credit Union, and WOW! Internet, TV & Phone to Host Stuff the Bus Back-To-School Drive

North Augusta, SC The Augusta GreenJackets, the proud Carolina League affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in conjunction with SRP Federal Credit Union and WOW! Internet, TV & Phone, a leading broadband services provider, are excited to host the Stuff the Bus Annual School Supply Drive at SRP Park on Sunday, July 23rd. The Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive will benefit United Way of the CSRA which by collecting donations at SRP Park and throughout the Stuff the Bus drives across the CSRA. The organization is hoping to alleviate some of the financial hardships associated with back-to-school shopping for families within the community.

The GreenJackets are asking fans to come to SRP Park and bring school supplies to donate to the United Way of the CSRA. Fans that bring school supplies to the GreenJackets game will receive a voucher good for a FREE hot dog (one per person) as well as be entered to win an Apple TV courtesy of WOW! as well as a game-worn jersey to be given away at the game!

"Our goal is to maximize student learning this year and every year, and we are honored to help families in need with these basic school supplies to enhance their learning. We are grateful for our partnership with the Augusta GreenJackets, SRP Federal Credit Union, and WOW! to make this event possible" says Brittany Burnett, President and CEO of United Way of the CSRA.

The items that the United Way of the CSRA are looking for include:

Backpacks

Binders

Composition Notebooks

Pencils, Pens, Colored Pencils, Markers, Crayons, Highlighters

Dry Erase Markers

Dividers

Erasers

Folders

Glue Sticks

Hand Sanitizer

Index Cards

Kid-safe Scissors

Tissues

Sheet Protectors

"SRP is a proud supporter of the United Way Stuff the Bus school supply drive. All SRP branch locations are participating in collecting supplies through Friday, July 14, 2023. Your generous donation will support local students and help them start off prepared and ready for the upcoming school year. Thank you in advance for your support!", said Grace Helms, AVP of Community Development for SRP Federal Credit Union.

"At WOW!, we understand how vital it is for students to have the back-to-school supplies they need and deserve in order to be successful in the classroom, so it was without question that we would join in another year in this important event," said Jason Sand, senior director, contact center operations for WOW!. "Our employees have a close connection to CRSA schools and the teachers who go above and beyond to nurture and engage their students every day and we are beyond proud to partner with the GreenJackets and SRP to further support the Augusta community."

Fans that would like to participate but cannot make it to the Sunday, July 23rd game can drop off donations in advance to:

The Box Office/Hive Pro Shop at SRP Park leading up to the game (187 Railroad Avenue, North Augusta)

Guest Services at any game leading up to the Stuff the Bus Drive at SRP Park

Any of the 16 SRP Federal Credit Union Locations through Friday, July 21st

Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive Lineup:

Sunday, July 23rd vs Fredericksburg Nationals (Washington Nationals)

Gates open at 12:30 PM, first pitch at 1:35 PM

It's one of the most popular Sunday's of the year - Princesses and Villians Day! Come dressed in your favorite Princess or Villain outfit (Kid to Kid has great options), and join the pre-game parade around the warning track at 1:05 (following Catch on the Field

Special appearance by Anna and Elsa

Junior Jackets, Kids 12 and under in FREE, presented by Episcopal Day School, Kid to Kid, Pediatric Partners, and the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

Kids 12 and under can join for FREE and get in for FREE! Only 3 Jr. Jackets Kids Club games remain 2023. It's FREE to join and kids 12 and under get in FREE to select Sunday games, plus be one of the first 100 each Sunday to check in and get a gift! Not a member? Join today for FREE to get in for FREE: Click here!

Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed

Only 3 Hollywood Feed Bark in the Parks left in 2023! Fans are free to bring their dogs to the ballpark so that our best friends can watch America's pastime. Make sure to fill out the waiver at https://atmilb.com/39flDK7 before coming to the ballpark! Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl excluding Section 100 and the club level.

Sahlen Family Sunday!

It's a Sahlen Family Sunday, presented by Sahlen Hot Dogs. What could be better than a hot dog at the ballpark? Kids can enjoy a special Sahlen's meal deal, with a Sahlen hot dog, a bag of chips, and a regular soda for just $6!

Sahlen's Pre-Game Catch on the Field (12:30-1:00 pm) and post-game Kids Run the Bases.

Only four homestands remain in the 2023 Championship season, have you been to a game this year? Tickets start as low as $10, mark your calendar to join us! The next homestand kicks off Tuesday, July 18th and features drink specials, featured food items, Spencer Strider Bobblehead, Military Appreciation Night and capped off with the Stuff the Bus Drive. To purchase tickets and see what the BUZZ is all about visit https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview.

