Taveras Named Rangers Minor League Player of the Month

ARLINGTON, Texas - On Tuesday afternoon, the Texas Rangers announced the organization's minor league award winners for April. Round Rock Express OF Leody Taveras earned the Texas Rangers Minor League Player of the Month award.

Taveras, 23, posted a .377/.391/.635/1.062 (32-85) slash line with four home runs, two triples, six doubles, and 12 RBI over 20 games in April. He led the Pacific Coast League in hits (32) and batting average (.377) for the month and compiled a 17-game hitting streak that spanned from April 16-May 8. His hitting streak is the second longest among all of Minor League Baseball in 2022.

Taveras, who graduated from rookie and prospect status due to time spent in the Major Leagues in 2020-21, has been consistently rated among the Rangers' top prospects since signing out of the Dominican Republic in 2015.

Other award winners included LHP Cole Ragans of Double-A Frisco as Starting Pitcher of the Month, RHP Marc Church of High-A Hickory as Reliever of the Month and INF Maximo Acosta of Low-A Down East as Defender of the Month.

The Round Rock Express head on the road to take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday night starting at 7:05 p.m. for the first of three games at Constellation Field.

