Salt Lake Takes Down Albuquerque to Open Mid-May Homestand

May 17, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees opened their six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night with a 3-1 win over the team from New Mexico. With the win, the Bees are now 20-17 and have hit the 20-win mark seven games faster (37 games) than in 2021 when it took them 44 games to get there. The loss drops the Isotopes to 16-21 on the season.

Kean Wong went 2-for-3 with an RBI, giving him eight hits in his last four games. The third baseman is now hitting .380 (19-for-50) in the month of May. Magneuris Sierra also had two hits in the game, going 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Kenny Rosenberg got the start and the win on the mound for Salt Lake, going 5.2 innings while giving up just one earned run on three hits. He had held the Isotopes to just one hit through five innings until Tim Lopes led off the sixth with a solo home run to left center. Rosenberg struck out seven batters to give him 30 punchouts in just five starts this season.

Kris Bryant went 1-for-3 with a single to left field in his first rehab appearance with the Isotopes.

The Bees got the scoring started early as Kean Wong drove home Michael Stefanic to make it 1-0 Salt Lake. They scored again in the third inning when Sierra hit a bases-loaded infield single to score Dillon Thomas.

Lopes hit his solo shot in the top of the sixth to get Albuquerque on the board, but the Bees answered right back in the bottom of the inning as David MacKinnon tripled and Sierra drove him in.

The bullpen trio of Jonathan Aro, Ty Buttrey, and Elvis Peguero allowed just one hit over 3.1 innings of relief to shut down the Isotopes and give the Bees the victory.

Salt Lake and Albuquerque will have a quick turnaround tomorrow as first pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. for Utah Prevention Day presented by Med One, Resilient Utah, and Something Good Inc.

