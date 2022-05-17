OKC Dodgers Postgame Notes - May 17, 2022

Game Summary: The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit three home runs and seven Dodgers finished with multi-hit games on the way to a 13-5 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas in the series opener between the teams Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas scored a run in the third inning to take the game's first lead before the Dodgers responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning including a solo home run by Miguel Vargas and two-run shot by Michael Busch for a 5-1 advantage. The Dodgers built a 9-3 lead through five innings. El Paso then scored runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to trim OKC's lead to four runs before Oklahoma City added four additional runs in the eighth inning, including a solo homer by Jake Lamb and a two-run double by Eddy Alvarez. OKC outhit the Chihuahuas, 16-12.

Of Note: -Infielder Michael Busch made his Triple-A debut Tuesday after being promoted from Double-A Tulsa where he led the Drillers in home runs (11), RBI (29), walks (24) and OBP (.445). With OKC Tuesday, he went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and scored two runs. Busch began the season ranked as the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 3 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

-Stefen Romero paced the Dodgers with three hits, setting a new season-high in his time with OKC. He has 11 hits through nine games in the month of May.

-The Dodgers scored 13 runs for the second straight game, for the fifth time this season and reached the run total for the fourth time in the last six games. Oklahoma City finished with 16 hits, compiling at least 16 hits for the sixth time this season and the third time in the last five games.

-Eddy Alvarez went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI, two walks and scored three runs as he reached base four times Tuesday. He has reached base in 16 of his last 20 plate appearances, reaching base four times in each of his last four games (9 hits, 6 walks, HBP) and has hit safely in five consecutive games, batting .550 (11-for-20) with four doubles, a triple, two homers, 11 RBI, 11 runs scored and six walks.

-Miguel Vargas put together a fifth straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a home run. He extended his current on-base streak to 19 games and has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games, going 28-for-69 (.406) with 15 RBI and 25 runs scored.

-Zach McKinstry extended his hitting streak to a season-best 10 games, going 2-for-5 with a walk, RBI and run scored. During the streak, he is 18-for-41 (.439) with 11 runs, six RBI and six multi-hit games.

-Jake Lamb moved into a tie for the team lead with his ninth home run of the season, tying Kevin Pillar. Lamb's 27 RBI this season are second-most on the team. Four of Lamb's homers have come within his first 11 games of May...He also scored three runs Tuesday night.

-Kevin Pillar compiled his sixth multi-hit game of the month of May (11 games), going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and a run scored. He has hit safely in five of his last six games and in seven of his last nine games.

-Tomás Telis hit safely to extend his hitting streak to a season-best eight straight games, going 12-for-31 with 10 RBI. He has collected at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games with a plate appearance.

-Tuesday snapped OKC's stretch of three straight losses in series openers and the Dodgers have now won five of their last six games overall.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Chihuahuas continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets are available at okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

